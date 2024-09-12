Burnley Council Marks the Retirement of Long-Serving Officer Darren Hunt

Burnley Council announces the retirement of Darren Hunt, a dedicated and long-serving council officer, after a career spanning over five decades.

Burnley Council announces the retirement of Darren Hunt, a dedicated and long-serving council officer, after a career spanning over five decades.

Darren began his journey with Burnley Council in 1982 at the young age of 18, starting as a Trainee Engineering Technician. During his early years, Darren played a crucial role in maintaining the highways of Burnley and Padiham during the times when the council had the agency agreement in place with Lancashire County Council a role in which he excelled and demonstrated unwavering commitment.

Throughout his career, Darren has been instrumental in several multi-million-pound housing demolition programmes, paving the way for the modern housing developments we see today in areas such as Daneshouse, Burnley Wood, and Trinity.

Cllr Anwar, Darren Hunt and Lukman Patel

Darren’s proudest achievement is the transformation of the main corridor through the town centre, a street of almost 1 mile, where he played a crucial role in the design and delivery of three large schemes. The refurbishment of the pedestrian area, Lower St. Jame’s Street highway improvements and the more recent Town2Turf public realm scheme.

Burnley born and bred, with a season ticket for the Clarets, a football club he is passionate about as well as his town. Darren has always gone above and beyond in his duties, known for his dedication to public safety, Darren often identified potential concerns or dangers outside of working hours and ensured they were promptly addressed.

“Darren’s retirement marks the end of an era for Burnley Council,” said Council Chief Executive, Lukman Patel. “His contributions to our community are immeasurable, and his commitment to public safety and infrastructure has left a lasting legacy. He’s been one of the Council’s unsung heroes for over four decades, and his dedicated public service to Burnley is admirable. We wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Leader of Burnley Council, Councillor Afrasiab Anwar MBE said “Darren's dedication to Burnley Council has been nothing short of outstanding. The projects he has worked on will leave a lasting legacy of his hard work and commitment to the role. I wish him a happy and well-deserved retirement.”

As Darren steps into retirement, Burnley Council extends its heartfelt gratitude for his years of service and dedication.