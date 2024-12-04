Burnley Council Launches Colne Road Neighbourhood Enhancements Project
The goal is to create more inviting, accessible and well-maintained areas for both residents and visitors to enjoy. The proposed changes will also contribute to reducing antisocial behaviour, fostering a safer and more positive environment.
The project will complement Lancashire Country Council’s Levelling Up Fund proposals for Safer, Greener, Healthier Streets to improve sections of Colne Road, with better pedestrian movement, improving access for communities on both sides of the main road, and addressing issues with speeding motorists.
Councillor Lubna Khan, Burnley Council Executive Member for Economy and Growth said “By investing in public spaces and improving the accessibility and safety of Colne Road, we aim to create an environment that is welcoming and easy to navigate for both businesses and the community. These improvements not only make businesses more accessible but help us to build stronger connections between residents.”.
This project is funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. The UK Shared Prosperity Fund aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK investing in communities and place, supporting local business, and people and skills.
Throughout the project, Burnley Council will keep residents, local businesses, and the wider community, informed about any changes to road access or potential disruptions.
For further details about the project, please contact: [email protected]