Burnley Council Launches Colne Road Neighbourhood Enhancements Project

Burnley Council has launched the Colne Road Neighborhood Enhancements Project, funded through the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF). The project will be delivered between December 2024 to March 2025 and focuses on upgrading several key green spaces along Colne Road, including Thursby Gardens, Thompson Park, Colne Road Bridge/Canal, Bank Hall Park, Allen Street Green Space, Pheasantford Gardens and seating areas adjacent to the Duke of York and Rushworth Street.

The goal is to create more inviting, accessible and well-maintained areas for both residents and visitors to enjoy. The proposed changes will also contribute to reducing antisocial behaviour, fostering a safer and more positive environment.

The project will complement Lancashire Country Council’s Levelling Up Fund proposals for Safer, Greener, Healthier Streets to improve sections of Colne Road, with better pedestrian movement, improving access for communities on both sides of the main road, and addressing issues with speeding motorists.

Councillor Lubna Khan, Burnley Council Executive Member for Economy and Growth said “By investing in public spaces and improving the accessibility and safety of Colne Road, we aim to create an environment that is welcoming and easy to navigate for both businesses and the community. These improvements not only make businesses more accessible but help us to build stronger connections between residents.”.

Bank Hall Park, Burnley

This project is funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. The UK Shared Prosperity Fund aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK investing in communities and place, supporting local business, and people and skills.

Throughout the project, Burnley Council will keep residents, local businesses, and the wider community, informed about any changes to road access or potential disruptions.

For further details about the project, please contact: [email protected]