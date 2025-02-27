Burnley Council is officially a Gold Carbon Literate Organisation!

Burnley Council is proud to announce that it has officially achieved Gold Carbon Literate Organisation status, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to tackling climate change and embedding sustainability across all areas of the council. This achievement makes Burnley Council the second local authority in the UK—following Manchester—to reach this prestigious accreditation.

Carbon Literacy is defined as “An awareness of the carbon costs and impacts of everyday activities, and the ability and motivation to reduce emissions, on an individual, community, and organisational basis.

Since embarking on its Carbon Literacy journey in 2021, the council has trained more than 150 staff - over 60% of the workforce - empowering employees across departments to take meaningful climate action.

This achievement builds on the Silver accreditation awarded in March last year and reinforces Burnley Council’s ambition to be a leader in local government sustainability.

Councillor Margaret Lishman, Executive Member for Resources and Performance Management said: "One of the most rewarding aspects of our Carbon Literacy journey has been seeing the enthusiasm of our employees. Staff across the council have embraced this training, helping to create a workplace culture where climate awareness is part of everyday conversations. This Gold accreditation reflects the dedication of our people to making a real difference, and I’m incredibly proud of the positive changes they are driving across the organisation."

"Since the training, staff engagement on climate change has soared. Employees now feel more confident discussing climate issues with family, friends, and colleagues, creating a ripple effect that continues to spark conversations and action."

"Together, we’re building a more sustainable future for Burnley. We’re excited to continue this journey, monitor our progress, and strive for an even greater impact."