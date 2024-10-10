Burnley Council Introduces First Living Roof Bus Shelter to Boost Biodiversity and Climate Resilienc

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley Council is pleased to announce the installation of its first Living Roof bus shelter on Colne Road. Known as ‘Bee Bus Stops,’ the shelters feature green roofs planted with native wildflowers and sedum species, bringing more greenery into urban areas whilst supporting local biodiversity.

In addition to their biodiversity-boosting benefits, Living Roofs also contribute towards climate resilience by absorbing falling rainwater and capturing particulates from the air, making the city a happier, healthier place to live.

This project aligns with Burnley Council’s commitment to urban beautification and broader environmental strategy, which includes increasing green spaces, promoting biodiversity, and reducing carbon emissions.

Councillor Howard Baker, Burnley Council Executive Member for Community & Environmental Services, said: “We are thrilled to introduce the first Living Roof Bus Shelter in Burnley. This initiative not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of our urban spaces but also plays a crucial role in supporting local wildlife and improving air quality. We look forward to seeing the positive impact these shelters will have on our community.”

Living Roof Bus Shelter

The bus shelters are provided in partnership with leading media and infrastructure provider, Clear Channel UK, who own and operate bus shelters within the area.

Will Ramage, Clear Channel’s Managing Director said: “Outside of our operations, we've been backing environmental projects in the communities we work in, and Living Roofs are just one example of the green infrastructure we champion as an organisation. It’s also a testament to what can be achieved when we work together towards a common goal, which is always incredibly rewarding.”

Residents can look forward to a second shelter at Burnley Road in Padiham later this year.

For more information about Living Roofs and other environmental initiatives by Burnley Council, please visit the Burnley Council Net Zero web page https://burnley.gov.uk/net-zero/