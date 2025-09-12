Burnley Council has formally recognised three individuals for their outstanding contributions to the borough at a Special Meeting of the Council held on Tuesday, September 9, at Burnley Town Hall.

At the meeting, the Council conferred the following honours:

Mrs Ida Carmichael – appointed Honorary Alderwoman

Mr Rafique Malik – appointed Honorary Alderman

Burnley Council honours community champions at Special Meeting. Photo: Burnley Council

Mr Michael Heavican – awarded the Certificate of Honour

The ceremony, presided over by His Worshipful the Mayor of Burnley, Councillor Paul Reynolds, was attended by councillors, community representatives, dignitaries, and invited guests, who gathered to celebrate the recipients’ decades of dedication and service to Burnley.

About the Honourees

Mrs Ida Carmichael – Honorary Alderwoman

Mrs Ida Carmichael – Honorary Alderwoman. Photo: Burnley Council

Ida Carmichael was first elected to Burnley Borough Council in 1998 representing the ward of Whittlefield and Ightenhill. She served with distinction until her retirement in 2019 after 21 years of public service. In 2008, Ida became Mayor of Burnley, where she acted as a commendable ambassador for the borough alongside her husband, Gavin.

Her community work has been extensive and long-lasting. She founded Friends of Ightenhill Park in 2005 and has served as its secretary ever since, leading it to multiple Green Flag Awards. She has guided initiatives such as the Ightenhill Grot Grabbers, local beekeeping projects, and environmental education for schools.

Ida has also been a driving force in fundraising: as Secretary of the Mayoresses’ Committee since 2010 she has helped raise over £300,000 for local charities. She has organised Padiham on Parade since 2015, transforming it into a beloved event recently recognised with the King’s Award for Voluntary Service. In addition, her active involvement with the Rotary Club, Burnley Air Cadets, and many local charities highlights her tireless dedication to Burnley’s communities.

Mr Rafique Malik – Honorary Alderman

Mr Rafique Malik – Honorary Alderman. Photo: Burnley Council

Rafique Malik’s journey from a small village in Pakistan to becoming Burnley’s first Asian councillor and Mayor is both inspirational and transformative. Over nearly four decades, he has worked tirelessly to make Burnley a more inclusive and compassionate place.

As a long-serving member of the Race Relations Board, he campaigned against racial discrimination and promoted fairness and understanding. He co-founded the Burnley Racial Equality Council and the Pakistan Association, supporting migrant communities to integrate and access services.

During his mayoral year, he helped establish Building Bridges in Burnley in collaboration with Bishop John of Burnley. This interfaith initiative, which continues today, has been awarded the King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Through community leadership, school engagement, voluntary work and advocacy, Rafique has been a trailblazer, a bridge-builder, and a champion for those without a voice. His legacy is one of compassion, inclusion, and unity across Burnley.

Mr Michael Heavican – Certificate of Honour. Photo: Burnley Council

Mr Michael Heavican – Certificate of Honour

Michael Heavican has dedicated over 40 years of service with the Post Office, becoming a familiar and much-loved presence in Burnley town centre. Known not only for his dedication as a postman, Michael is also celebrated for his charity work, often dressing in costume to raise money and bring joy to local residents.

Councillors recalled how his cheerful spirit and commitment to the community have made him a local treasure. His long service, charitable contributions, and ability to bring smiles to those he meets are a testament to his enduring impact on the borough.

Mayor’s Closing Tribute

Councillor Paul Reynolds, Mayor of Burnley, said: “It was a privilege to honour Ida Carmichael, Rafique Malik, and Michael Heavican for their remarkable commitment to Burnley. Their service has enriched our borough and inspired countless others. This special meeting was an opportunity to celebrate their achievements.”