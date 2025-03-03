Burnley Council Engages in Local Government Reorganisation Process

Burnley Council’s Executive will meet on 12th March 2025 to consider its position on the proposed local government reorganisation in Lancashire. As part of a county-wide process, the council is reviewing multiple options, including three, four, and five-unitary authority models.

The Leaders of all 15 Lancashire authorities will then look to submit a joint proposal to the Minister for Local Government in response to the recent statutory invitation to explore local government reorganisation.

The interim plan due for submission by 21st March 2025, will outline potential structures aimed at improving service delivery, governance efficiency, and supporting devolution. The government will review the proposals before final plans are submitted by 28th November 2025. If approved, shadow elections for the new councils would take place in 2027, paving the way for the new unitary authorities to be fully operational from April 2028.

Burnley Council Leader, Cllr Anwar, said “Whilst the council is actively engaging with the reorganisation process, I do not believe the proposed White Paper offers the right solution for Lancashire. I am concerned about the arbitrary 500,000 population threshold, the risk of losing local focus, and the rapid pace of implementation without meaningful local engagement.

We will participate in the process to secure the best outcome for Burnley residents but will advocate for smaller, locally accountable unitary authorities, favouring five unitary authorities in Lancashire ”.