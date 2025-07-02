Burnley Council and partners take another step forward in youth provision

Burnley Council, with its partners, is taking another step forward in youth provision. An area that is a key objective in the Council’s Strategic Plan 2025–2030, which commits to improving opportunities and life chances for all, with a focus on children and young people.

At its next meeting, Burnley Council’s Executive will consider a proposal to approve a grant to national youth charity OnSide, to progress the design and development work for a Youth Zone in Burnley town centre.

Councillor Afrasiab Anwar, Leader of Burnley Council, said: “This is an important step forward as we explore the potential for a Youth Zone in Burnley. We know from our residents that young people want and need safer, inspiring spaces where they can spend time, build confidence and find new opportunities. While there’s still work to do to make this project a reality, this proposal is a clear signal of our intent to invest in the next generation.”

Clare Kanakides, Director of Operations at OnSide, said: “We build state-of-the-art youth centres for young people in areas where we know they will have the biggest impact. A Youth Zone in Burnley would be truly transformational for the town’s children and young people, bringing new opportunities and experiences to help them grow, connect, gain skills and confidence, and reach their full potential.

"We’re delighted to be working with Burnley Borough Council to continue to explore this exciting project.”

Although the project is still at a development stage, a previous feasibility study and consultation have shown strong support from young people, community groups and local businesses.

The decision to approve the grant will be discussed at the Council’s Executive meeting on July 9.