Burnley contractors QUEST helps packaging plant power up
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The manufacturers were expanding part of their UK operation, Solidus Packaging Solutions Ltd, and required a mains upgrade and a full suite of high quality cables, cabinets and section boards.
The three-month, £260,000 project, allowed the Skipton factory to increase productivity without impacting on their ongoing operations as QUEST installed thermosetting cables, distribution equipment, earths and isolators to allow mains power to safely branch out to new locations,
The installation allowed Solidus to harness a new production area within the factory and with the sufficient power requirements.
Dominic Miller, Technical Director at QUEST Electrical, said: “As a specialist contractor we can offer the most efficient and safe service available but we also source the very highest quality of products to give our customers that extra level of reassurance.
“We were pleased to help Solidus with their mains supply issues and hope the new expansion helps them to become even more competitive.”
For more information on QUEST Electrical visit electrical-contracting.co.uk/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.