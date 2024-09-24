Burnley contractors QUEST helps packaging plant power up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

International packaging specialists Solidus expanded their Yorkshire production site after seeking specialist help from Burnley's QUEST Electrical to overcome challenges with power supply.

The manufacturers were expanding part of their UK operation, Solidus Packaging Solutions Ltd, and required a mains upgrade and a full suite of high quality cables, cabinets and section boards.

The three-month, £260,000 project, allowed the Skipton factory to increase productivity without impacting on their ongoing operations as QUEST installed thermosetting cables, distribution equipment, earths and isolators to allow mains power to safely branch out to new locations,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The installation allowed Solidus to harness a new production area within the factory and with the sufficient power requirements.

Dominic Miller

Dominic Miller, Technical Director at QUEST Electrical, said: “As a specialist contractor we can offer the most efficient and safe service available but we also source the very highest quality of products to give our customers that extra level of reassurance.

“We were pleased to help Solidus with their mains supply issues and hope the new expansion helps them to become even more competitive.”

For more information on QUEST Electrical visit electrical-contracting.co.uk/