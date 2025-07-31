Burnley College's Innovative Industry Hub Nominated for Prestigious Education Estates Award

The nomination in the Project of the Year – Colleges category stands as a glowing testament to the institution's ongoing commitment to "Building Futures and Changing Lives" through innovative education spaces designed to inspire and empower the next generation.

Designed by ABW Architects, the Industry Hub embodies the spirit of modern education by combining cutting-edge infrastructure with a forward-thinking vision.

The facility, nestled within Burnley College's Northern Campus seamlessly blends world-class education with ecological sustainability. Its thoughtfully designed environment enhances both the learning experience and student wellbeing, providing a space where creativity and technical expertise can flourish.

Interim Principal at Burnley College, Kate Wallace says:

"We are thrilled to see the Industry Hub recognised in this way.

"It’s a reflection of our dedication to investing in our students and creating an education experience that is not only excellent but also future-focused."

A Dynamic Centre for Learning Excellence

The Industry Hub is much more than just a building – it is a focal point for diverse technical and engineering disciplines, showcasing the breadth of opportunities available to Burnley College students.

Director of ABW Architects, David Anderson says it’s been a project which has been a long time in the making, but which was the product of a continuous and successful collaboration with the College, well worth waiting for:

“When we started working on it, the initial vision was for it to house the high-tech, low-carbon equipment the college had just invested in.

“However, during a lengthy period seeking funding, shifts in college priorities led to some significant changes, creating the need for space in the Industry Hub for quite different disciplines.

“It eventually became home to the joinery department, which brings together a range of technical skills—from building roof trusses for houses to designing furniture.

“The building now houses a full spectrum of woodworking disciplines under one roof, which really makes it unique.”

David says one of the key aspects of the design was creating a truly multi-use structure:

“The architecture prioritises function without sacrificing beauty.

“We actually went through quite a rigorous value-engineering process, which resulted in some changes and compromises from the original concept.

“For example, the building began as an ambitious structural timber design.

“However, while some elements had to be simplified, we were able to retain crucial features, such as the internal and external glazing providing views to the workshops and landscape beyond and incorporating various timber species in the construction — Birch for the wall linings, Douglas Fir for the slatted entrance wall, Cedar canopy linings, and an Oak staircase — as part of the educational focus.

“Students are able to learn about these materials through the very space they’re working in, which is an amazing feature for an educational building.

“The Industry Hub’s lakeside setting, combined with its eco-conscious design, further solidifies its role in creating an inspiring and sustainable campus experience.”

Collaboration at the Core

The success of the Industry Hub reflects years of partnership between Burnley College and ABW Architects. This long-standing relationship has resulted in a series of projects that adapt fluidly to the evolving needs of both the campus and its students including a brand new teaching block, the Burnley College University Courses building and expansions to the College’s onsite strength and conditioning facility, Fitness Evolution.

Together, they have crafted environments where passion for learning takes centre stage, ensuring students not only gain technical knowledge but also develop a profound appreciation for their surroundings.

Kate Wallace adds:

"At Burnley College, every investment we make is about our students' futures.

"The Industry Hub exemplifies how powerful collaboration and vision can transform education.

“Projects like these show students, parents, guardians and industry partners alike that we are serious about setting new benchmarks for learning excellence."

Train at a college which builds futures and changes lives by design.

Enrolment at Burnley College takes place on Thursday 21 and Friday 22 of August.

1 . Contributed The Douglass Fir design outside the Burnley College Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed The Oak Staircase inside Burnley College's award-nominated Industry Hub Photo: Submitted Photo Sales