Burnley College Triumphs at Prestigious WorldSkills Competition

Burnley College is bursting with pride as their talented students and apprentices have shone on the prestigious WorldSkills UK stage, achieving an incredible five podium places across a diverse range of disciplines.

· 2 Silver Medals in Automation

· A Silver Medal in Cyber

· A Bronze Medal in Games/Creative

Stanley Ingham, Podium Finisher in the National World Skills UK Cyber competition

· A Bronze Medal in CNC Milling

This outstanding performance reflects Burnley College’s dedication to nurturing talent and equipping students with the skills required to excel in competitive national arenas.

Automation winners Igor Dolgan, from Burnley and Kieran Woollard, from Colne, clinched two Silver Medals.

Igor, a Themis Apprentice at Johnson Matthey, expressed his gratitude for the invaluable preparation and resources provided by Burnley College:

“The professional-grade equipment and mentorship here gave me a competitive edge. This victory reflects the support I’ve received from everyone at the College.”

Kieran, an apprentice at global aerospace giants Senior Aerospace Weston, who used Burnley College’s facilities to practice, added:

“Burnley College has been instrumental in this achievement—everything from the facilities to the guidance have prepared me to take on real-world challenges successfully.”

Daniel Wilson, from Great Harwood, reading BSC (Hons) in Digital and Technology Solutions at BCUC also proudly celebrates success in Cyber with a Silver Medal and in CNC Milling, where Jack Thorpe, 20, from Burnley, a Themis Apprentice working at Fort Vale and studying Advanced Machining earned a prestigious Bronze.

Stanley Ingham, 19, from Todmorden, a former student at Todmorden High School secured a Bronze Medal in Games Art/Creative. Stanley shared:

“I’m thrilled to have achieved this. The dedicated support of my tutors and the cutting-edge facilities at Burnley College allowed me to push my art to the next level.

“I’m so proud to have represented my College on this national stage.”

Principal of Burnley College Karen Buchanan summed up the excitement and pride felt throughout the Burnley College Family:

“We are incredibly proud of every student and apprentice who competed at WorldSkills UK.

“These results demonstrate the exceptional quality of training and support we offer to help individuals reach their full potential. Burnley College is committed to delivering excellence across all disciplines, whether creative, technical or engineering.”

Burnley College's medallists have truly made the Burnley College Family proud. This success is a testament to the College’s commitment to fostering talent, building confidence, and maximising potential across a wide spectrum of industries.

Whether your interests lie in Automation, Game Art, Cyber, CNC Milling, Music, Healthcare, Early Years and more, Burnley College offers the perfect environment to sharpen your skills and excel in your chosen field.

