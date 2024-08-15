Burnley College students soar to success achieving 100% amazing results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley College Students are celebrating some of the highest results the College has ever seen after achieving a 100% A Level pass rate.• 100% A Level Pass Rate• 32% of Students achieved at least one A*-A• 70% of Students achieved at least one A*-B• 92% of Students achieved at least one A*-C

The College also saw Students deliver amazing results on a subject-by-subject basis.

100% of Students achieved A*-C in subjects including English Language, Ancient History, Further Mathematics, French, Statistics and Photography.

85% of Students achieved A* or A in Further Mathematics as did 65% of Computer Science Students.

An A*mazing Cohort. Burnley College celebrates an incredible Results Day 2024.

The College’s exemplary Sport and Fitness Division also saw more than 80% of PE Students achieve A*-B.

Burnley College is the Number 1 College in the country in Government tables for achievement for young people aged 16-18, and has been since 2018.

College Principal Karen Buchanan says this year our Students have gone above and beyond to deliver an incredible set of results:

“This is an incredible day. We can always rely on our Students to achieve, and this year, across the board, they have secured some of the best results ever.

Ethan Smith, 18, from Burnley, achieved 4 A*s and is progressing to The University of Cambridge to r

“We have Students progressing to The University of Cambridge to read Computer Science, The University of St Andrews to read Medicine, The University of Edinburgh to read Philosophy and Theology and so many more.

“To see our Students, their families, their friends and their peers celebrating each other’s success today is so heartwarming.

“We talk about our Students being ‘Members of the Burnley College Family’ and today is the day when we realise what how powerful that is.

“Now of course, results are to be celebrated, particularly ones as spectacular as we’ve seen today, however we are also celebrating our Students hard work, dedication, ambition and achievements.

“Combined with our wide-ranging enrichment programme, empowering our learners with a suite of skills to serve them for their entire lives, these results are a stepping stone for our exceptional students to progress to the best Universities in the UK and to embark upon exciting new careers where they will become the bold and innovative leaders of the future.

“Our learners have proved that whatever challenges the world puts in front of them, with the right support, advice and guidance, they are a truly resilient generation who continue to achieve at the highest levels.

“We have proved once again that at Burnley College, whatever your subject, whatever your goal, whatever your dream, we will support you to specialise and achieve at the highest levels.”

