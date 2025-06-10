Burnley College Launches Industry-Leading Early Career Teaching Programme

Burnley College is proud to announce the launch of its innovative Early Career Teaching (ECT) Programme, designed to empower aspiring teachers on their professional pathway.

With this programme, Burnley College cements its reputation as the ideal destination for newly qualified educators ready to inspire the next generation.

Replacing the outdated term "Newly Qualified Teacher" (NQT), Early Career Teaching represents a fresh, modern approach to supporting individuals who have completed their PGCE and are eager to step into the classroom with confidence.

Why Choose the Early Career Teaching Programme at Burnley College?

Studying for your ECT at Burnley College ensures you begin your teaching career with the best foundation, while providing unparalleled support and resources, including:

A fully-funded programme with zero financial burden when accepted.

with zero financial burden when accepted. Reduced workload , allowing you to focus on becoming the best teacher you can be (10% reduction in timetabled hours in Year 1 and 5% in Year 2).

, allowing you to focus on becoming the best teacher you can be (10% reduction in timetabled hours in Year 1 and 5% in Year 2). Bespoke, individualised support , including expert mentorship, tailored clinics and regular progress reviews.

, including expert mentorship, tailored clinics and regular progress reviews. World-class tuition from industry-experienced tutors who are committed to your success.

Discover the Benefits of Joining the Burnley College Community

Here at Burnley College, we pride ourselves on offering more than just a place of work. Our vibrant, supportive environment creates the perfect balance between professional development and personal well-being. Benefits of working at Burnley College include:

Discounted gym membership at Fitness Evolution , our state-of-the-art gym and strength training facility

, our state-of-the-art gym and strength training facility Generous annual leave allowance, with up to 51 days of holiday annually

Access to a wide range of health and well-being resources, including round-the-clock mental health support

Doggy Day Care for an extra touch of convenience

for an extra touch of convenience Free parking, ensuring stress-free commutes, just 10 minutes from the town centre

A friendly and dynamic staff community , making connection and collaboration easy

, making connection and collaboration easy On-site dining options, including ready-made meals to take home

Regular opportunities to win Burnley FC tickets – bringing excitement beyond the classroom.

Nina Parkin, Assistant Principal for University and Adult Education at Burnley College says:

" We support every new teacher to ensure they enter their careers ready for challenges and equipped to make a difference in the classroom which makes our Early Career Teaching Programme designed for success.

“Pair that with our institution's unmatched benefits, and it's easy to see why Burnley College is an exceptional place to start teaching."

Take your first step toward a successful teaching career. Learn more about our Early Career Teaching Programme and job openings at Burnley College by visiting www.burnley.ac.uk/about/teaching-vacancies