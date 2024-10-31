Burnley College Hosts Inaugural Thrive Summit: A Pioneering Post-Election Skills Update

Burnley College, the Number One College in England*, proudly hosted the first Thrive Summit, a pivotal event aimed at equipping Lancashire’s business leaders with crucial insights following the General Election.

The summit, attended by over 75 industry leaders, highlighted the College's leading role in shaping the future of skills training and workforce empowerment.

The event got underway with an inspiring address by Neil Burrows, Director of Skills, Innovation and Employer Engagement at Burnley College. Neil emphasised the transformative power of skills training in driving business success and personal growth within the community.

Neil said the Summit was an ideal opportunity for vital discussions:

Deputy Principal at Burnley College, Kate Wallace, address business and industry leaders at the first Thrive Summit

“The Thrive Summit successfully brought together industry leaders to share insights and forge meaningful collaborations. The Summit really highlighted our ongoing commitment to empowering local businesses through innovative skills training.

“The enthusiasm and shared knowledge exhibited at the Summit set an incredibly positive scene for future initiatives, ensuring Burnley College remains at the forefront of driving regional growth and development.”

Keynote speakers brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Summit. Damian Waters, Regional Director of the Confederation of British Industry in the North West, provided an in-depth analysis of the national skills agenda, aligning with the Summit’s focus on proactive engagement and strategic foresight.

Simon Lawrence, Director of Growth and Regeneration at Lancashire County Council, shared valuable insights into the county’s skills initiatives solidifying the summit's relevance and impact.

The Thrive Summit at Burnley College

An address by Lukman Patel, Chief Executive of Burnley Borough Council, highlighted Burnley's ambitious plans for skills development, including the borough’s first schools’ careers event in a decade, engaging Year 11 students and local businesses.

The Summit also featured a dynamic panel discussion with participants from East Lancs Hospitals NHS Trust, leading employers and Burnley College University Courses. This segment included an exchange of valuable insights on the implications of skills training and opportunities presented by anticipated changes.

Deputy Principal of Burnley College Kate Wallace addressed the summit, providing clarity on the Government’s expectations regarding Burnley College’s educational offerings and reinforcing the institution’s commitment to excellence in education and training.

The Thrive Summit was closed by host Kath Lord-Green, of Voice It PR, who highlighted the value of the gathering, with leaders taking away new ideas, knowledge and contacts which will be key for their future growth.

The Thrive Summit has established itself as an essential forum for ongoing dialogue, bringing about collaboration among regional businesses and stakeholders. Burnley College remains dedicated to supporting the region's economic growth and workforce development by continuously advancing skills training and education.

Are you a business leader considering how Burnley College can support you? Contact Neil Burrows [email protected] for more information.

*in the Government’s National Achievement Rate Tables for student success aged 16-18