Burnley chapel marks 150th anniversary
Four digital tours showing the history of the town, its people and the chapel will be shown at the Church Street building from April 26th to 28th.
The free exhibitions aim to give an insight into the history and one is designed especially for children to enjoy.
Mr Barry Brown from the chapel said: "To celebrate the 150th anniversary of the building of the present chapel, there will be guided tours about the history of the town and its people and also the Unitarian community which grew from the efforts of the people who lived there. Everyone is welcome to attend, this is not a commitment of several hours, you can wander at will, dip in and out and refreshments will be available in the schoolroom below the chapel.''
The exhibitions will run from noon to 7 p.m, on April 26th, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the 27th and noon to 5 p.m. on the 28th.
An anniversary service, open to all, will take place on the 27th at 4 p.m. and on site parking is available.