Burnley care home residents celebrate Chinese New Year

Residents at HC-One’s Dove Court Care Home, in Burnley, Lancashire, welcomed the Chinese New Year with a festive celebratory meal and a joyful gathering.

The Chinese New Year is a celebration of family reunions, renewal, and tradition that spans 15 days. It began on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, marking the start of the Year of the Wood Snake – a period linked to transformation, growth, and introspection.

HC-One’s Dove Court Care Home welcomed the Chinese New Year with several festive activities and a celebratory meal with residents and colleagues. Inspired by Chinese culture and traditions, the home was decorated with hanging red lanterns to commemorate the Chinese New Year.

Dove Court's Nicola Martin and resident Maureen Lockwood

Residents enjoyed a chance to learn about their individual Chinese star sign and practised writing their Chinese star sign symbol and the year there were born in Chinese. Residents also had Chinese themed arts and crafts sessions on the day and leading up to Chinese New Year.

For lunch, Dove Court’s catering team provided a sweet and sour chicken dish served with egg fried rice. In the afternoon, colleagues marked the Chinese New Year by handing out Chinese fortunes to each resident.

Catherine Brierley, HC-One’s Dove Court Care Home Manager, said:

“Residents and colleagues fully embraced the richness of tradition and the joy of new beginnings as part of the Chinese New Year celebrations. It is a wonderful opportunity to share in the spirit of unity, happiness, and prosperity for the year ahead.

Dove Court residents Marilyn Sutcliffe, Janine Hird and Ruby Parkinson

“Participating in cultural activities also provides residents with the opportunity for social interaction and connection, which is essential for the overall wellbeing of our residents. It has been fantastic to see how much fun everyone had."

Residents played several games such as Chinese New year picture bingo followed by a prawn cracker challenge. For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.