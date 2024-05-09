Burnley care home resident keeps knitting needles clicking for a good cause

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A resident in a Burnley care home continues to knit to create blankets for those in need.

Jean one of our ladies at the Manor House Chatburn is continually clicking her knitting needles making squares that are then sewn together to make blankets for those in need.

The ones pictured in the photo will be sent to international Aid along with more to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jean has been knitting squares for quite some time now and has also made many blankets for local hospitals (Nicu) to keep premature babies warm.