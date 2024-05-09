Burnley care home resident keeps knitting needles clicking for a good cause
A resident in a Burnley care home continues to knit to create blankets for those in need.
Jean one of our ladies at the Manor House Chatburn is continually clicking her knitting needles making squares that are then sewn together to make blankets for those in need.
The ones pictured in the photo will be sent to international Aid along with more to come.
Jean has been knitting squares for quite some time now and has also made many blankets for local hospitals (Nicu) to keep premature babies warm.
She says if keep clicking her needle helps someone in need she will carry on as long as she can.