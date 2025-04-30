Burnley care home opens doors for St George’s Day party
HC-One’s Dove Court Care Home, in Burnley, Lancashire, transformed into a vibrant celebration of England’s patron saint on April 23, throwing open its gates for a St George’s Day garden party.
The care home, which provides residential, nursing and dementia care to up to 120 residents, rolled out the red and white carpet on April 23 for a day packed with English pride and joy.
The sun-dappled landscaped gardens set the stage as residents, families, and friends tucked into a classic British feast of golden fish and chips, followed by a tempting array of cakes that vanished quickly amid laughter.
The fun continued with a lively arts and crafts session, where attendees crafted cardboard shields and swords, gearing up for a hilarious ‘knights battle’ starring the care home’s managers.
The day finished with a St George’s Day quiz which sparked friendly rivalries and a water pistol shoot-out that left everyone in good spirits.
Catherine Brierly, HC-One’s Dove Court Care Home Manager, said: “We had a fantastic turn out with over 40 people attending, and we would like to thank everyone who came for making it such a special event.”
Stephanie Tillotson, HC-One’s Dove Court Wellbeing Coordinator, said: “It was wonderful to see everyone enjoying themselves. It was a great day.”
Marilyn Sutcliffe, HC-One’s Dove Court resident, said: “Thank you so much to the staff for doing this. I've really enjoyed myself!”