Burnley care home gets ready for Open Week celebrations

Dove Court Care Home, run by HC-One, located in Burnley, Lancashire, is preparing to welcome visitors and guests from their local community to participate in this year’s Care Home Open Week celebrations from Monday 16th June until Sunday 22nd June 2025.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home's main celebration events are due to take place during Care Home Open Weekend between Saturday 21st June 2025, 11am – 3pm.

Dove Court Care Home will welcome residents, colleagues, friends, family and the wider community to a Summer Fayre on Saturday 21st June featuring special guest choir Local Vocals. There will also be stalls including handmade jewellery and crochet teddies made by HC-One Dove Court’s resident, Vancessa Chu. In addition, on Friday 20th June at 2pm there will be a performance by local singer and performer, Kyle Harrison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Care Home Open Week is a national event hosted by Championing Social Care, designed to connect care homes with their local communities.The week will offer care homes the opportunity to showcase their range of services, provide tours of their facilities, and highlight the activities that are offered to residents.

Resident and care home colleague taking a walk outside HC-One care home

The event also seeks to connect the homes with their neighbours, highlighting the communal support that the home can provide. HC-One’s chosen theme for this year’s Care Home Open Week is ‘The Big Summer Weekender’ emulating the nostalgic feel of British summer holidays with a variety of fun-filled activities culminating in an end-of-week celebration at the home.

Throughout the week, residents, colleagues, families, and friends are set to enjoy a variety of fun-filled activities culminating in an end-of-week celebration at the home.The home and members of the local community will be coming together to celebrate summertime memories past and present and hosted a fabulous Summer Weekender event.

Dove Court Care Home will be adorned in a variety of summer themed decorations, emulating the nostalgic feel of British summer holidays past and present providing a perfect setting for everyone to come together as a community, and to learn more about life at the care home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as providing a space for existing relatives and residents to celebrate life at the home, visitors will also be encouraged to hear directly from colleagues in the home about what a rewarding career in care looks like as well as opportunities for community engagement and about the volunteering roles on offer within the home.

Helen Begum, Catherine Walton and Mayor Shah Hussain at HC-One Dove Court Care Home’s Care Home Open Week 2024 celebrations last year

Catherine Brierley, HC-One’s Dove Court Care Home Manager, said: “We are delighted to be opening our doors for Care Home Open Week and welcoming our local community into Dove Court.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for us to showcase the compassionate care we provide every day and to celebrate the meaningful relationships we build with our residents and their families.

“We look forward to sharing our home, our stories, and some great activities with everyone who joins us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For enquiries about Dove Court Care Home or visiting HC-One’s Dove Court Care Home’s Care Home Open Week event, please call 01282 830088 or email [email protected]

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes