Burnley Borough Council is proud to announce another exciting programme of free business support with Burnley Business Week 2024.

Burnley Business Week is organised by the council and sponsored by Burnley College. Throughout the week industry experts will be offering workshops on a broad range of subjects including Podcasting; AI, Intellectual Property, Starting Businesses, Empowering Business with Video; Cyber Security; Customer Experience; Rebranding, Creating Websites, Finacial Support, Technical Support, Neuro-Inclusive Workplaces; New Employment Rights and so much more that will help businesses thrive.

Lukman Patel, the council’s chief executive, said: “A key commitment for the council is to continue to grow and diversify the economy, we are extremely lucky to have such a supportive business community in our borough that makes this commitment a reality. As a council we want to continue to support new and existing businesses, we hope this year’s programme will help provide further assistance, advice, and ideas for the future We are very grateful to our sponsors and particularly to the businesses who give up their time and expertise to deliver workshops, including Profit Optimizer, Burnley College, Lancashire Digital Hub, Cyber Resilience Centre, Boost Lancashire Business Growth Hub,RTC North, Innovate Business Growth, Marks & Clerc, Voice it Podcasting, Forbes solicitors, +24 marketing, Napthens, Customer Love, Root 52, PM&M, Cube HR, Calico, DFN Project Search, Enso Creative Arts and Six Connections”.

Karen Buchanan, Principal of Burnley College, said: “We are delighted to sponsor Burnley Business Week 2024, recognising the important role Burnley College plays in our borough and its future prosperity. As the Number One College in the country, in the Government’s official National Achievement Rate Tables for learners aged 16-18, we are proud to nurture the leaders of tomorrow, empowering them with the skills, knowledge and confidence to make a real difference in their future careers. Through our close partnerships with local employers, we are committed to leading the way in ensuring that Burnley remains at the forefront of the region’s business community. We’re continually developing our Campus in line with industry standards to provide the specialist facilities that employers and entrepreneurs can access to take their business to the next level.”

Poster advertising Burnley Business Week 2024

To see the full intinerary, to find our more and to book a place please visit Business Week - Burnley If you can’t make it then you can view some inspirational podcasts from local entrepreneurs at Business Week Podcast - Burnley