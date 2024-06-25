Burnley business donates £5,000 to Pendleside Hospice
Safran Nacelles made the contribution in return for a significant donation of recycled desks and chairs by Daisy, which has named the hospice as its chosen charity.
Martin Jackson, Daisy’s Director of Procurement, said: “At Daisy, we are deeply committed to sustainability and supporting the communities we’re a part of. This initiative is not just about donating our unused office furniture; it’s about preventing it from ending up in a landfill and supporting Pendleside Hospice, a cause that is not just close to my heart but to many of our team members. This personal connection underscores our commitment to the circular economy and highlights the positive difference local businesses can make when they work together. I am overjoyed to have worked in partnership with Safran for the benefit of many.”
For help and support from the hospice, or to make a donation, visit www.pendleside.org.uk or ring 01282 440100.
