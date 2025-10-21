Burnley awarded £45,480 for Affordable Warmth Grant scheme

The funding aims to reduce levels of illness over the winter months and improve people’s wellbeing through affordable warmth interventions, leading to a reduction in hospital admissions and in demand for health and social care services over what is traditionally the busiest time of the year for health services.

The funding will enable the Council’s Home Improvement Agency to provide targeted support to residents most at risk of living in cold or energy-inefficient homes. The grants help fund essential measures such as boiler servicing or replacement, draught-proofing, insulation improvements, replacement of defective windows and doors, and other works that reduce the risk of fuel poverty and improve household comfort. This support also helps address damp and mould, which can have serious effects on health, particularly for children, older residents and those with existing medical conditions.

A council spokesperson said: “This funding allows us to continue helping residents who need it most. Living in a warm, safe home is vital for health and wellbeing, and this support can make a real difference for households struggling with the cost of heating and issues such as damp and mould.

"Prolonged exposure to cold, damp conditions can lead to respiratory illnesses and other health problems, so tackling these risks is a key priority for us.”

“The council is also looking at other ways it can support residents by working with partners such as Burnley Together and the Cosy Homes in Lancashire (CHiL) programme.”

The scheme will be delivered through the council’s home improvement agency which will target the grants to the most vulnerable residents on the lowest incomes who meet the eligibility criteria.

Applications will be accepted until the funding is fully allocated. Applications will be assessed and processed in date order.

Full details of the grant, eligibility criteria and how to apply are available on the Council’s website at: https://bit.ly/affordable-warmth-grant