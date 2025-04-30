Bumper day at Bleakholt

Around 1,000 people came through the gates of the 55-acre Edenfield sanctuary for a family fun day.

There was a bouncy castle, chocolate raffle, glitter tattoos, craft stalls and more with the café and food outlets busy all afternoon.

It costs £1.6m per year to run the sanctuary which relies solely on donations.

Donkeys, horses, goats, pigs, mules, sheep and more live their lives out at the sanctuary while dogs, cats and small animals are rehomed.

“The Big Spring Fair was a huge success,” said Sanctuary Manager Karen Weed. “The sun was out and everyone had a fun day and also got a chance to have a look around the sanctuary.

"Every penny we raise is vital to us so to raise £8,500 is amazing."

Bleakholt have recently launched Project Purrfect, a £300,000 renovation and extension of their current cattery so they can help to deal with the current cat crisis in the UK.

They are taking donations at: https://bleakholt.enthuse.com/Project-Purrfect