Brookside School’s Sponsored Santa Dash raises over £1,000

Brookside School in Clitheroe was filled with festive cheer as pupils participated in a Sponsored Santa Dash to raise money for their school.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FAO CLITHEROE ADVERTISER

Over 100 children donned their best Christmas attire for the fun-filled 1km run, showing off a range of creative outfits including reindeer, snowmen, and, of course, plenty of Santa costumes.

The event, which saw children of all ages from pre school to year 6 eagerly running around the school grounds and was a tremendous success. Each pupil had secured sponsorships from family and friends, all of whom were eager to support the school’s fundraising efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children getting ready to start the santa dash

The run wasn’t just about the physical challenge; it was also a chance to celebrate the holiday spirit. Pupils cheered each other on, with many high-fives exchanged as the children crossed the finish line, where they were greeted with a festive treat for their hard work.

"We are absolutely delighted with the incredible support we’ve received," said Katie Wood, Chair of the PTA. "The children were full of energy, and it was wonderful to see them getting into the Christmas spirit while raising money for their school. We are thrilled to announce that we have raised over £1,000!"

The funds raised from the event will go towards supporting the pupils of Brookside School, helping to fund resources and activities that will benefit all students.

As the festive season continues, the success of the Santa Dash highlights the strong sense of community at Brookside School and the generosity of all those involved. The school would like to thank everyone who sponsored the children and helped make the event a resounding success.

Brookside School’s Sponsored Santa Dash has proven to be not only a fun and festive way to end the term but also a great way to make a positive impact on the school community.