Brookside School Christmas Markets Raises over £1200

FAO Clitheroe Advertiser

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brookside Christmas Markets held on Saturday, 7th December, at Brookside School in Clitheroe were a resounding success, bringing the community together in a festive celebration like no other.From the very first moment the event opened its doors, the school hall was filled with the sounds of laughter, music, and the sparkle of holiday cheer.

A special appearance by the Cheeky Elf, alongside Santa’s Grotto, made it a magical day for families, with children lining up to meet Santa and take photos with the mischievous elf.The markets featured a wide array of festive stalls, offering everything from handmade crafts and delicious seasonal treats to unique gifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors enjoyed browsing the stalls and indulging in a variety of festive foods, while also taking part in fun and games throughout the day. The atmosphere was buzzing with excitement, and the event brought joy to people of all ages.Thanks to the incredible support of the local community, the event raised over £1,200, which will go towards supporting the school’s activities and initiatives.

Santa's Grotto

A heartfelt thank you goes out to everyone who attended, volunteered, and contributed in any way. Your generosity and enthusiasm made this event truly special.“We are absolutely thrilled with how the event turned out,” said Katie Wood, Chair of the PTA, “It’s wonderful to see so many people come together to support the school and to enjoy the festive spirit. We couldn’t have done it without the help of everyone involved.

"A big thank you to all the volunteers, stallholders, and attendees who helped make the Brookside Christmas Markets a day to remember. We look forward to seeing you all again next year!

"