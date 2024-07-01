Briercliffe Day Nursery’s nappy station a great hit at Briercliffe Festival
The event was a great day out for all the family and really well supported, with live music all day and evening plus lots of other fun activities including a dog show, rides, craft stalls and lots more.
With so much going on, families were staying for hours – meaning little ones needed a clean and appropriate place to change. Emma Collins, Director at Prosperity Childcare, said: “This is a brilliant festival and I come every year, living nearby.
“We’ve handed loads of balloons out, and had really good feedback from parents who’ve said what a great idea it is for us to set up a proper facility to change their babies and little ones.
“With Briercliffe Day Nursery being just at the bottom of the hill from the festival, it made perfect sense for us to set up and help parents have a great time on their day out, with no nappy worries! There are loads of babies and little ones here and we hope we’ve made changing time easier for them.”
Prosperity Childcare now have eight day nurseries in Manchester, Rochdale, Diggle and East Lancashire. Each setting focusses on learning through play, and has carefully designed outdoor space.
