Briercliffe Day Nursery introduces nappy station at Briercliffe Festival in June

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Briercliffe Festival is the hugely popular one day family festival held at the end of Queen Street, Briercliffe and is set to return this year on Saturday 29th June, starting at 12pm. A great new addition for this year to look after little ones is a Nappy Station, with a place you’ll need to keep babies and toddlers clean and dry – set up by Briercliffe Day Nursery.

The event promises to be a great day out for all the family, with this year’s entertainment including an axle lift for budding strongmen (and women), a wrestling show, a dog show with categories including Best Hot Dog Catcher, live music, rides, craft stalls and much more.

With so much going on, families will want to stay for hours – meaning little ones will need a clean and appropriate place to change. Emma Collins, Director at Prosperity Childcare, said: “The festival is a brilliant event and really well supported by the local community. There’s lots going on, and people do stay for the whole day and let their children have lots of fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We decided to help families manage on the day by providing them a clean place to change their tots. We’re quite the experts with babies and toddlers, so we know a full day out means lots of fresh changes!

Briercliffe Day Nursery Is Looking Forward To Being Part Of Briercliffe Festival

“With Briercliffe Day Nursery being just at the bottom of the hill from the festival, we do expect to see quite a lot of the babies and toddlers we look after enjoying their day out – and hope to meet lots of new people too and help them enjoy their day!”