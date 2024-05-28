Briercliffe Day Nursery introduces nappy station at Briercliffe Festival in June
The event promises to be a great day out for all the family, with this year’s entertainment including an axle lift for budding strongmen (and women), a wrestling show, a dog show with categories including Best Hot Dog Catcher, live music, rides, craft stalls and much more.
With so much going on, families will want to stay for hours – meaning little ones will need a clean and appropriate place to change. Emma Collins, Director at Prosperity Childcare, said: “The festival is a brilliant event and really well supported by the local community. There’s lots going on, and people do stay for the whole day and let their children have lots of fun.
“We decided to help families manage on the day by providing them a clean place to change their tots. We’re quite the experts with babies and toddlers, so we know a full day out means lots of fresh changes!
“With Briercliffe Day Nursery being just at the bottom of the hill from the festival, we do expect to see quite a lot of the babies and toddlers we look after enjoying their day out – and hope to meet lots of new people too and help them enjoy their day!”
Prosperity Childcare now have eight day nurseries in Manchester, Rochdale, Diggle and East Lancashire. Each setting focusses on learning through play, and has carefully designed outdoor space.