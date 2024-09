Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Budding gardeners young and old celebrated another year of floral delights at Briercliffe Annual Flower Show held on August Bank Holiday weekend in Haggate Church Hall. Exhibits included flowers, veg, eggs, handicrafts, confectionery and children's section. Trophies were handed out to winning exhibitors, and various items were donated at the end of the show, where all proceeds raised go back into the show for next year.

Briercliffe Parish Council Trophy for best overall garden - B Thompson

Best front garden - A Holden

Best back garden - G Clarke

Selection of flowers on display

Best backyard - S Chorley

Best veg garden - L&T Hinton

Best Children's Garden - St James Church

Best allotment - K&J Green

An array of vegetables

Village Policeman Trophy - T Hinton

Dr Lishman Trophy - L Hinton

Briercliffe W.M.C Trophy - T Hinton

Colin Braithwaite Trophy - T Hinton

Show open to the public

Eric Driver Cup - L Moore

Roy Whittaker Trophy - A Cowgill

Cottam Cup - T Hinton

Edgar Buck - D Riddings

Selection of confectionery

Arnold Greenwood Cup - T Hinton

Ashworth/Campbell Trophy - T Hinton

Kingfisher Trophy - T Hinton

Harold Jackson Trophy - T Hinton

Briercliffe Society Trophy - B Thompson

Mary Greenwood Trophy - B Thompson

Dahlias

Eileen Frost Trophy - S Williams

Briercliffe Flower Show Cup - C Pate

Walter Frost Trophy - T Hinton

Edwin Cartmell Trophy - T Hinton

Murphy Merlin Trophy - T Hinton

Jean Bailey Trophy - J Greenwood

Clive Wilson Trophy - T Hinton

Tammy Marlow Cup - L Hinton

T Frost Trophy - O Peel

Allotment Society Trophy, children's section - D Krupinski

Old Syker Trophy - A Cowgill