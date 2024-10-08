Brabners Personal launches in Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading purpose-led independent law firm Brabners has announced a new service offering after an increase in client requests for long-term, tailored support from business owners and high net worth individuals.

Brabners Personal provides support from legal experts from across its family, estate planning and wealth protection, estate administration, probate, employment, litigation, charity, agriculture and landed estates, medical negligence and serious personal injury teams.

Anchored in the North, Brabners has over 500 colleagues in Lancashire, Liverpool, Manchester, and Leeds. Brabners’ Grade A Lancashire office is located at Sceptre Court Business Park in Central Lancashire.

Brabners Personal was launched with an event hosted at the firm’s Lancashire office which was attended by Brabners clients as well as other business owners and high net worth individuals from across the county.

Helen Marriott, Brabners

The 100-strong Brabners Personal team is led by Helen Marriott who has more than 30 years’ experience in family law and is recognised in The Spear’s 500 and other leading legal directories.

Helen Marriott, partner and head of Brabners Personal, said: “Uniting our experts within Brabners Personal allows us to provide a comprehensive approach and get the best outcomes for our clients in relation to their specific life circumstances and unique needs.

“Whether you are selling a business or estate, or going through divorce, separation, changing child arrangements, a medical negligence claim, or negotiating an employment contract each specific circumstance or area of your life is intertwined; we provide that holistic, connected approach which saves clients’ time and ensures a more effective outcome.

“Knowing a client’s situation intimately means we not only support on immediate current legal requirements but we can also act as trusted advisors over the longer term, ensuring we’re best placed for any planned or unforeseen changes.”

Nik White, managing partner at Brabners, said: “Our Brabners Personal service offering further improves our support for clients and intermediaries with experts in every area of personal law. This includes established expertise in specialist issues both within the UK and internationally.

“Whatever challenges clients are facing at whatever point in their life, our Brabners Personal team will be by their side.”

A certified B Corp, Brabners is recognised as the Best Law Firm to Work For in the UK by Best Companies.