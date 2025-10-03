BPRCVS’ Helping Hands Lottery gets green light

Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale CVS (BPRCVS) is delighted to announce the launch of Helping Hands Lottery, an exciting new fundraising initiative for good causes in our local communities. The lottery will be a great way for people to support local good causes and get the chance to win fabulous cash prizes!

Leading lottery management company, Gatherwell, has been appointed by BPRCVS torun the scheme, having already launched similar lotteries elsewhere.

When the lottery launches in just a few weeks' time, people will be able to purchase tickets online and support the good cause of their choice. Tickets will cost £1. The weekly draw has a fantastic jackpot of £25,000, with other prizes being £2,000, £250 and £25.

Local good causes will soon be invited to register to raise funds through the Helping Hands Lottery and keep 50% from every ticket they sell. A further 10% from every ticket will go into a Central Fund that will be distributed to more good causes, with the remainder being put towards prizes, operating costs and VAT. It's a no risk option because it's absolutely free to set up!

BPRCVS Chief Officer, Christine Blythe,said: “When I learnt about the possibilities with this community lottery scheme I was immediately interested. It has the potential to help so many of the hundreds of very small voluntary, community and faith sector groups that we as a Local Infrastructure Organisation exist to help. When the opportunity was presented to the CVS trustees who are all drawn from our member groups, they too saw the exciting opportunity and agreed to fund the development. Our strapline is ‘helping people to help others’ - hence the name for our lottery.

These groups right across our three districts do some amazing work with very little resource, supporting and helping many thousands of people in so many ways. Funding is increasingly difficult to find and the demand on our sector is growing. This is a wonderful opportunity to support these groups in a different way and any income they receive through the community lottery scheme would provide unrestricted funding to help them do what they do so brilliantly well.”

Regular updates on the progress of Helping Hands Lotterywill be posted on the BPRCVSwebsite and on social media.

For more information, please contact BPRCVSby emailing [email protected]