BPRCVS: A Legacy of Community Support Part 2: (1950-1960)

Burnley in the 1950s was a town in transition. Like much of Britain, it was still emerging from the shadow of the Second World War. The chimneys of the textile mills still stood tall against the grey Lancashire sky, but the industry that had once fuelled the town’s prosperity was beginning to falter. The echoes of wartime rationing still lingered in people’s daily lives, and the scars of loss—of fathers, sons, and husbands who never came home—were still fresh.

A Nation in Recovery

The 1950s were a paradox. On one hand, they were a time of optimism, marked by the birth of the modern welfare state. The National Health Service (NHS), established in 1948, was transforming healthcare.

Social security reforms were offering new protections to families and workers. There was hope that the struggles of the past could be left behind.

Tending the gardens at Palentine Square

But for many, the reality was different. Rationing did not fully end until 1954, and the housing crisis was severe. Cities and towns across the country, including Burnley, were filled with families still living in overcrowded conditions, in homes damaged by bombing or simply too old and dilapidated to meet modern standards.

For those who fell through the cracks of the new welfare system—the elderly, the unemployed, the disabled, single mothers, and those living in extreme poverty—there were few places to turn. It was this gap that the Burnley Council of Social Service sought to fill.

One of the organisation’s first and most impactful initiatives in the early 1950s was the Friendly Visiting Scheme. It was a simple idea: volunteers would visit elderly residents who had no family, no support network, and often, no company.

It was about more than just practical help—it was about combating loneliness, a problem that had long been ignored. The visits offered conversation, friendship, and human warmth, something that no state policy could fully provide.

The 1950s saw the full implementation of the post-war welfare state, with major reforms aimed at reducing poverty and improving quality of life.

By 1953, the scheme had grown significantly. Volunteers not only provided company but also brought small gifts—hand-knitted shawls, flowering bulbs to brighten up homes, and even homemade baked goods. These were simple gestures, but to the people receiving them, they meant the world.

One elderly woman, Mrs. Edith Walsh, who had lost her husband in the war and had no surviving family, wrote in a letter to the organisation: "Before your visits, I had almost forgotten what it felt like to have a conversation. My days passed in silence. Now, I have something to look forward to again."

​​Stories like Edith’s became common, and it was clear that while the NHS could provide medical care, and the welfare state could provide financial support, only community-driven efforts could truly combat social isolation.

The introduction of National Assistance in 1948 replaced the old Poor Law, and state pensions were introduced—but they were only available to those over 70, leaving many older citizens struggling.Similarly, social housing projects were launched to address the severe post-war housing crisis, but they couldn’t keep up with demand. Many working-class families were still living in cramped, outdated, or bomb-damaged homes, with poor sanitation and no modern amenities.To address this, in 1950, the Burnley Council of Social Service expanded the work of the Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB).

The CAB had been launched in Burnley in the 1930s as part of a wartime effort to provide legal guidance to civilians dealing with bomb damage claims, evacuation issues, and other war-related crises. Now, in the post-war era, it had a new purpose: helping ordinary people understand and access their legal rights.

One of the biggest changes came when the CAB took over the administration of Legal Aid, replacing the old Poor Man’s Lawyer Service. This meant that for the first time, working-class residents of Burnley had access to free, professional legal advice.

Common issues included:Housing disputes – With many families being moved due to slum clearance projects, legal guidance was essential.Employment rights – Workers, particularly those in declining industries, needed support navigating unfair dismissals or workplace safety concerns.Family law – As divorce rates began to rise, so did legal queries from single mothers needing financial or custodial support.

One CAB volunteer, Mr. George Bentley, recalled:

"We had queues out the door some days. People came to us scared, confused, sometimes desperate. They weren’t asking for handouts—they just wanted to understand their rights. Our job was to make sure they weren’t taken advantage of."

For those who found themselves struggling to navigate the new welfare system, BPRCVS provided vital support. The Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) became a crucial resource, offering help with housing disputes, employment rights, and financial aid applications. Volunteers guided residents through complicated forms, legal processes, and the bureaucracy of the new system.

One of the most common struggles was housing rights. While new council estates were being built, many families were forced to leave long-established neighbourhoods, often without understanding their legal protections.

In one case recorded by BPRCVS, a widow and her three children were evicted from their home after their landlord took advantage of the family’s lack of legal knowledge. Thanks to CAB intervention, she was rehoused in a newly built council home in Rosehill, avoiding homelessness.

These small but significant victories showcased the importance of community-led organisations in ensuring that social progress reached everyone—not just those who already had the means to access it.

A Cultural Shift: The Rise of Youth Culture and Changing Social Attitudes

While the older generation in Burnley still held onto wartime values of thrift, resilience, and communal responsibility, the 1950s also saw the emergence of a new force in British life: youth culture.​For the first time, young people had money to spend and a cultural identity separate from their parents. This was the era of the Teddy Boys, with their distinctive drape jackets, tight trousers, and slicked-back hair. Rock and roll arrived in Britain, bringing artists like Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, and Little Richard to radios across Burnley.

This shift was not just about music and fashion—it signified a deeper change in social values and expectations. Young people no longer automatically followed in their parents’ footsteps. They wanted more opportunities, more freedom, and a say in their own futures.

The Burnley Council of Social Service (BPRCVS) recognised this shift and sought to engage with young people in positive ways. One of their earliest youth initiatives was the Burnley Music and Drama Committees, which provided young people with opportunities to express themselves creatively, develop confidence, and find a sense of belonging.

The Burnley Citizens’ Guild, an early predecessor of BPRCVS, partnered with the County Music Committee of Lancashire to create the Burnley Music School, which ran out of Towneley’s Senior Boys’ School.

The music school was a huge success. In its first year alone, over 110 students from Burnley, Nelson, Colne, and Padiham attended, learning everything from classical violin to jazz piano. The school wasn’t just about music—it was about giving young people a space to belong in a rapidly changing world.

As the decade progressed, the music committee was joined by a Drama Committee, which staged plays and performances across Burnley. These events were more than just entertainment—they were a sign that culture and the arts were becoming recognised as important aspects of social welfare.

The 1951 Festival of Britain was a turning point for local arts, with Burnley taking part in national celebrations that aimed to showcase British creativity, resilience, and optimism for the future.

Yet, not everyone welcomed these cultural shifts. Some older residents viewed rock and roll, cinema, and fashion trends as disruptive and a threat to traditional values. Teddy Boys were sometimes seen as troublemakers, and there was an increasing divide between the wartime generation, who valued discipline and conformity, and the youth, who wanted freedom and self-expression.

Despite this, organisations like BPRCVS recognised that youth engagement was essential. Instead of pushing young people away, they sought to create opportunities for them—a philosophy that would continue to shape their work in the decades to come.

The Hidden Struggles: Loneliness, Poverty, and the Elderly

While the younger generation was embracing new cultural freedoms, many of Burnley’s elderly residents felt left behind in the changes of the 1950s.

With families moving to new housing estates or seeking work in bigger cities, more and more older people found themselves alone.

Burnley Council of Social Service (BPRCVS) responded by expanding the Friendly Visiting Scheme, ensuring that elderly residents who had no family were not forgotten.

Volunteers provided more than just conversation—they brought food, small gifts, and essential supplies to those who needed them.

One of the most touching stories from this period is that of Mrs. Margaret Davies, an 82-year-old woman living alone after her only son emigrated to Australia. Before she was introduced to the Friendly Visiting Scheme, she spent most of her days in silence. After meeting her volunteer, a young woman named Eileen, she later wrote:

"For the first time in years, I feel like I am part of something again. I am not just waiting for the days to pass—I am living again."

For many elderly residents, these small acts of kindness made all the difference.

A Rare Luxury: The Southport Holiday

The early 1950s were still a time of economic hardship, and luxuries were few and far between for many families. So, in 1950, when Palatine Square Hostel, a home for elderly women in Burnley, needed urgent repairs, Burnley Council Of Social Service (BPRCVS) saw an opportunity to do something special.​Instead of simply relocating the residents temporarily, they arranged for an eight-week holiday in Southport—a seaside break that few of the women would have ever been able to afford on their own.

For many of the residents, this was the first time they had ever seen the sea. One woman, Mrs. Elsie Rowley, described it as “the best eight weeks of my life.”

Photographs from the trip show smiling elderly women sitting on deck chairs, ice creams in hand, laughing together on the promenade. It was a rare moment of joy in a decade that had been filled with struggle.

Looking to Pendle and Rossendale

As Burnley began to rebuild and transform in the 1950s, the Burnley Council of Social Service (BPRCVS) also began to consider its role in the wider community.

While its efforts were focused on Burnley, the seeds were planted for future outreach into surrounding areas such as Pendle and Rossendale. Recognising that the challenges of poverty, housing, and social isolation were not confined to Burnley alone, BPRCVS began to look towards these neighbouring districts.

The organisation's leaders understood that the needs of these communities mirrored many of the struggles Burnley had faced. As the Burnley Council of Social Service (BPRCVS) expanded its services, the groundwork was laid for the future support of these areas, driven by the same ethos of community resilience and support.

It was clear that the mission of Burnley Council of Social Service (BPRCVS) was not limited to a single town, and the desire to extend its reach was already taking shape.

While the 1950s were focused on Burnley, the 1960s would soon see the broader ambitions of the organisation begin to bear fruit, bringing much-needed support to the people of Pendle and Rossendale as well.

This vision for the future would become an integral part of BPRCVS’s mission, solidifying its legacy as a regional force for social change.

Looking Ahead: A Decade of Growth and Challenge

By the mid-1950s, it was clear that the needs of Burnley’s people were evolving. The organisation had already laid the groundwork for social support, but the challenges ahead were growing:

The decline of the textile industry was beginning, and unemployment would soon rise.

New housing developments were displacing long-time residents, leading to legal disputes and social tensions.The youth of Burnley were looking for new opportunities, and cultural initiatives would be needed.

The Burnley Council of Social Service was about to enter a new chapter—one that would require innovation, determination, and a commitment to social justice.

The 1960s were coming, and they would bring both hope and hardship. BPRCVS would be there to support our community through it all.

BPRCVS Would be there to support our community through it all.