Bowling club raises over £1,000 for local hospital
The money was raised during the club’s annual fundraising day and will go towards services supporting dementia patients at ELHT.
The event, held at the club’s grounds in Blackburn, featured a bowling competition, homemade food, tombola and fun games including ‘Guess the Conkers in the Jar’. Entry fees and generous donations from attendees helped the club reach their impressive total.
John, 66, has been a passionate supporter of ELHT&Me for many years. In 2024, he and the club raised over £1,000 for breast cancer and urology services, causes which were close to the hearts of club members. Last year’s fundraiser was particularly personal for John, who had received treatment for prostate cancer at ELHT in November 2022.
In addition to the club’s efforts, John has also raised funds for the Trust’s charity by organising raffle prizes to raise money, such as footballs signed by Blackburn Rovers players, as well as hosting quiz nights.
John said: “I’ve been raising money for the local hospice and hospital for over 20 years and it’s something that I’m really passionate about. The team at Dugdale Bowling Club are incredible - we all pull together to make the day special, from organising games to making sandwiches and pies. It means a lot to us to give back to ELHT&Me, especially knowing the difference it makes to patients and their families.
“We’re proud to support such a fantastic cause and I want to say a big thank you to everyone at the club for their hard work and generosity.”
The club’s donation will help enhance the experience of patients living with dementia across ELHT.
Head of Charity Denise Barrett-Wilson said: “We are very grateful to John for his consistent fundraising for ELHT&Me. His commitment and determination - always coupled with a friendly smile - in raising funds for such a good cause is highly commendable. Thank you so much!”
If you would like to know more about fundraising for ELHT&Me, please visit www.elhtandme.co.uk