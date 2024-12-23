BooHoo Spreads Christmas cheer to homeless young people in East Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Boohoo, the Burnley-based online fashion retailer, is spreading Christmas cheer by supporting local charity Positive Action in the Community (PAC).

Boohoo staff donated festive shoeboxes and the company gifted over 100 items of new clothing to young people at PAC's Safespace accommodation project, ensuring a warmer and brighter Christmas for vulnerable residents.

This Christmas, Burnley-based online fashion retailer Boohoo is demonstrating its commitment to the local community by supporting Positive Action in the Community (PAC), an East Lancashire charity dedicated to helping vulnerable young people affected by homelessness.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, Boohoo has extended a helping hand to young people residing at Safespace, a supported accommodation project managed by PAC.

Leroy (PAC) and Monika (BooHoo) delivering gifts for those in Need.

Recognising the importance of creating a comforting and festive atmosphere, Boohoo also participated in PAC's Christmas Appeal, "Sponsor a Room This Christmas." By sponsoring two rooms, Boohoo helped provide Christmas decorations, presents under the tree, and cosy Christmas Eve pyjamas for the young people. These contributions, along with those from other individuals and local businesses, are helping to make Christmas special at Safespace, where individuals as young as 16 are spending their first Christmas away from their families.

"We just wanted to give back this year," said Monika, Health and Safety Representative at Boohoo. "It’s heartbreaking to know that young people are homeless at Christmas, and we wanted to help in some way."

Leroy Philbrook from Positive Action in the Community expressed his gratitude for Boohoo's support. "Christmas can be a difficult time for a young person experiencing homelessness. But at Safespace, specially trained staff are there around the clock to provide support. Having donations and sponsorship to provide Christmas decorations, presents, and Christmas Eve treats is vital to cultivating the Christmas spirit, despite the difficult circumstances."

This Christmas, Positive Action in the Community is providing accommodation to 44 young people aged 16-21 who would otherwise be homeless. Additionally, through its BeFree project, PAC operates safe houses that accommodate families and children fleeing domestic abuse from across the country.

PAC is appealing to East Lancashire businesses to help by "Sponsoring a Room this Christmas" for just £100. This sponsorship would make a significant difference to someone in need this Christmas. To learn more about how you can support PAC, please visit www.p-a-c.org.uk or email [email protected].