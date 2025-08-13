Blind Burnley teen thriving with Girlguiding after Meningitis left her fighting for her life

Ranger Emily’s Mum praises her daughter’s experience in Girlguiding for providing a supportive and welcoming space enabling her to “be who she wants to be”.

Just two weeks after giving birth to twin girls, Victoria Whittle realised that the future was going to look very different for her babies.

The first-time mum had taken younger twin Emily to her local hospital in Burnley after she started being sick repeatedly and wouldn’t stop crying all night.

Told on arrival by a nurse that it was probably colic, within 15 minutes the tiny baby was surrounded by doctors putting tubes and needles into her.

Emily Whittle with her mum Victoria

Rushed from there to Manchester children's hospital ICU department, the next day doctors told devastated Victoria and her family that Emily had meningitis, and they didn’t expect her to survive the night.

Thankfully she defied the odds, but specialists told Victoria that Emily’s future would be challenging when she was finally discharged eight months later.

While meningitis may not have claimed her life; Emily had experienced brain damage. She was now blind and had epilepsy.

“It had been very touch and go, and when we left, they told us that she would face challenges throughout her life,” says Victoria. “The meningitis had caused Emily to develop hydrocephalus (also known as water on the brain) and her brain damage was extensive. We weren’t given any sense of hope.”

Emily Whittle (right) with her twin Jasmine.

Growing up alongside her twin sister Jasmine, the bond between them is undeniable.

Fiercely protective of her twin, Jasmine has always looked out for Emily.

Now aged 16, they have both recently completed their GCSEs at the same mainstream school, but it was challenging for Emily – who had 1:1 support and learns via braille - in a myriad of ways.

“Emily found it challenging to find friends at school,” says her mum. “She acts differently to other 16-year-olds and wants everyone to like her."

Emily Whittle on an expedition with her Rangers unit.

Finding suitable after-school activities for Emily, who also has a younger brother, Ryan, 14, was always a struggle too.

“She has missed out on quite a lot when it comes to clubs because there were always so many barriers in the way.”

So when she signed Jasmine up for Rainbows (Girlguiding’s youngest section for 4 to 7-year-olds), Victoria did not hold out much hope that Emily would be able to join her.

“I explained that Emily had only recently started walking at the age of five, that she was still working on her mobility and that she was blind. But the Rainbows leader Janice welcomed her with open arms. She said, ‘It’s not a problem, bring her along. We’ll put whatever support she needs in place.’ It was such a relief because we had waited a long time for Emily to be accepted as who she was.”

Emily Whittle presented with her bronze Duke of Edinburgh award at a Rangers meeting.

While her twin left at the age of ten, Emily continued to progress through Brownies and Guides, and is now a Ranger.

“Being part of Girlguiding means the world to Emily,” says Victoria. “It’s her thing just for her. For one night a week, she has the freedom to socialise and to be who she wants to be.

“Everyone has always been very welcoming. She’s just a girl hanging out with her friends there. She does judo now too, but Girlguiding is the highlight of her week.”

Going on her first camping trip with the Guides, at the age of 11, gave Emily a taste for adventure.

“The first time she went away was a really big deal for me,” says Victoria. “It was massive to let her go away with people that had never cared for her 24/7 before. But I felt really strongly that it had to be done to help her build her confidence and independence.

“They couldn’t have accommodated her needs any better. She loved it and didn’t want to come home. Emily has been on more or less every single camp she can go on since.”

Not only that but Emily has taken her taste of adventure even further by embarking on her Duke of Edinburgh Award.

The scheme – an opportunity for people aged 14 to 24 to set themselves challenges and push personal boundaries – is partnered with Girlguiding, which means members can complete the challenge as part of their guiding experience.

Already completing her bronze and silver awards, Emily is now working on achieving a prestigious gold award.

For Emily the overnight camping expeditions and hikes have always been her favourite part.

With support from her local Girlguiding team, the programme was adapted so that Emily could join in.

She has been fully involved in route planning using her phone’s voiceover and talking compass functions. She is also able to use tactile maps and braille instructions.

Instead of carrying her full kit, which is taken to the campsite for her, she carries a small backpack containing her essentials.

Her young teammates help her to navigate obstacles enroute and they guide her when she can’t use her cane due to uneven ground. She has also been presented with braille versions of her award certificates.

“For Emily, completing these expeditions has been a massive milestone in terms of her confidence,” says Victoria. “It has made such a difference to her life. Being with a group of girls and leaders that encourage her has worked absolute wonders for her.”

Inspired to continue pushing herself, Emily has won a place at a residential college 3.5 hours from home in the Midlands from September to realise her dream of training to become a braille teacher. She is already looking for a nearby Rangers unit that she can join.

“Girlguiding has been a place where she has really been able to have independence,” says Victoria. “It’s enabled her to prove everyone wrong that said she would never be able to do anything, and she’s not going to stop now.”

Emily Whittle, 16, added: “I’m excited but also nervous about moving away from home. Girlguiding has helped me to gain a lot of confidence and learn to do things by myself, which will be really helpful not only at college but for the rest of my life. I’ve loved all the adventures we’ve been on and getting the chance to make new friends. I always want to be part of Girlguiding.”

For more information about Girlguiding and to register your interest, visit girlguiding.org.uk