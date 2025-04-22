Bishop of Burnley's delight at Burnley FC returning to Premier League

By Ronnie Semley
Contributor
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 15:20 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 15:28 BST
Following Burnley FC's quick return to the Premier League the Bishop of Burnley, Rt Rev. Dr Joe Kennedy, has congratulated the club on their promotion.

In an exciting Championship game on Easter Monday evening Scott Parker's side beat Sheffield United 2-1 at home to secure their place in the top flight.

Bishop Joe said today: "I am absolutely delighted for Burnley and Burnley FC that we will have Premier League football once again at Turf Moor next season.

"The story of The Clarets is also the story of the town: a friendly club and place where people of all ages and background are welcome.

Bishop Joe Kennedy celebrates Burnley FC’s return to the Premier League

"I know this personally because, since becoming Bishop of Burnley last year, my family and I have been made so welcome by the people who live here as we get to know the town and surrounding areas.

"Under the leadership of Scott Parker, Burnley FC are now entering an exciting new era for the club and I wish them every success for the 2025/2026 season that lies ahead."

