Bishop of Blackburn appoints new Bishop's Chaplain

Diocesan Bishop Rt Rev Philip North, the Bishop of Blackburn, has welcomed his new Bishop's Chaplain who is based at the Bishop’s House office in Salesbury in the Ribble Valley.

The new Chaplain is Rev Dr Andy Meeson, 39, originally from Wellington in Telford and now living in Leyland. Most recently Andy served as Vicar of St John’s in Leyland and also as Area Dean of Leyland Deanery. Over the past decade, Andy has combined parish ministry with theological education and biblical scholarship, recently earning a PhD in Hebrew Bible.

He is married to Amy and the couple have five children aged 6 to 14.

Before entering ministry Andy was a Foundation Doctor, working at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust.

New Bishop's Chaplain, Rev Dr Andy Meeson is pictured with the whole Bishop's House team after he was licensed at the Whalley Abbey Chapel

Bishop Philip licensed Andy as his Chaplain during lunchtime Eucharist after a recent meeting of the Bishop’s Vision and Strategy Team (VST) at Whalley Abbey.

The licensing took place in the Abbey House Chapel in the presence of the VST Team as well as Andy’s new colleagues from the Bishop’s House office and members of the Abbey community.

The role of Bishop’s Chaplain is wide-ranging and Andy will also be a member of the VST himself.

The breadth of his role includes …

Rev Dr Andy Meeson, Bishop’s Chaplain

Administrative oversight

Andy manages the Bishop’s Office including supervising the work of the staff; oversees diary and engagements; manages budgets; filters correspondence and ensures the Bishop is well-briefed for meetings and events.

Communication and liaison

He will facilitate communication between the Bishop’s Office and diocesan bodies, ecumenical and interfaith partners, civic institutions, and national church structures.

Pastoral and relational role

Builds relationships with clergy across the diocese, supports the Bishop personally and pastorally, and assists with hospitality and confidential conversations.

Operational and legal duties

He also oversees legal documentation of various types including clergy files and movement notices.

Andy briefly shadowed his predecessor, Rev Sam Cheesman, as he began work. Sam has now moved to become Rector of St James’ in Clitheroe.

Speaking today Bishop Philip said: "I am very pleased that Andy has responded to God’s call to serve as my Chaplain and to contribute to the work of Bishop’s House in its service to the Diocese.

“He joins Louise, Esther, Susan and Keith - and I continue to be deeply thankful for the way they work together to uphold the ministry of the Diocesan Bishop. I’m confident Andy will settle in quickly and bring real value to our shared work in the coming months."

Andy added: “I am delighted to be taking on this new role at such an exciting time for our Diocese. As we head towards our Diocesan centenary in 2026; the culmination of our current ‘Vision 2026’ we also look forward to a significant new phase supported by a fresh and ambitious vision.

“Being part of the Bishop’s Vision and Strategy Team as we collectively work together on all these projects is a great privilege. I am excited for what lies ahead as Bishop’s Chaplain.”