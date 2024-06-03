Big Ski Club Reunion

Shooters Ski Club celebrates 42 years!

Have you been skiing with the Shooters Ski Club?Over the last 42 years, around 3,000 have taken part in Shooters Ski Trips organised by Mick Baker. Now Mick is inviting everyone who’s been on a Shooters Ski Trip to celebrate the many years of adventures.The Club was formed in 1983 and was based at the Shooters Pub in Nelson. Since then there have been 78 group trips to Scotland, Bulgaria, Italy, France, Switzerland, Andorra and Austria.The Club has had such fun over the years on these ski trips that Mick wants to celebrate its success, the 20 year reunion was fantastic and he hopes this one will be an even bigger and better one!On the Saturday evening from 7pm onwards there will be a buffet, a singer and DJ.On the Sunday afternoon there will be a Hog Roast and Barbecue with a DJ.We are looking at some fun activities which we can add to each day but it’s mainly just a great excuse to get together, and catch up with some food, drink and music!We would love to see as many old faces and new as possible.We need to confirm numbers to finalise the plans and to organise catering for both days (partners welcome).£20 for Saturday or £10 for Sunday, or £25 for both Saturday & Sunday.If you would like to join us for the reunion weekend, payment will be needed prior to the event, sorry no payments on the door.Please contact Mick on 07779 237220 or email Mick on [email protected] to book and for details on how to pay.