Better leisure centres across Preston to host free community open days

This weekend GLL, the charitable social enterprise that operates Better leisure centres in Preston will stage two FREE open days across the city for local residents, putting fitness and exercise centre stage.

A range of FREE taster fitness classes and swimming sessions will run on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 November 2024, providing members and non-members with the opportunity to explore exciting new activities. As well as gaining free access to the pools, visitors will be able to dip into a series of activities including yoga, HIIT and Boxfit. For families keen to make a splash, they are invited to attend the aqua play inflatables and fun and floats sessions.

Free health assessments will also be on offer for anyone keen to check their height, weight, BMI and blood pressure while experts will be on hand to provide postural analysis, health tips and advice on exercise.

The full schedule includes:

Better leisure centre

Saturday 23rd November

Swim For Fitness, Fulwood 8.00-9.00am

Swim For All Swimming, Fulwood 9.00am-3.00pm and West View 9.00am-2.00pm

Aqua Play Inflatable Session, Fulwood 1.30-2.30pm

Fun & Floats, West View 2.30-3.30pm

Yoga, Fulwood 10-11.00am

HIIT, Fulwood 11.00am-12.00pm

Boxfit, West View 9.00-10.00am

Healthwise Health Checks, West View 10.00am-12.00pm

Sunday 24th November

Swim For Fitness, Fulwood 7-9.00am and West View 8-9.00am

Swim For All Swimming, Fulwood 9.00-3.00pm and West View 9.00am-12.00pm / 1-4.00pm

Women's Only Swim West View 12-1.00pm

Fun & Floats- Fulwood 2-3.00pm

Free day passes can be booked from November 21. For details about how to claim your free pass, access the schedule of activities at various leisure centres and to secure your place on a specific swim session or fitness class, please visit www.better.org.uk.

Better’s annual Open Weekend initiative encourages residents to try the various activities available to at their local leisure and sports centres. The activities are all completely free of charge and many are suitable for the whole family.

Michael Manley, GLL Partnership Manager, said: “As a social enterprise, Better believes in giving back to the community and our Open Weekends are a great way to do this. They are always extremely well attended and fantastic fun, so we urge as many people as possible to come along and see what’s on offer.

“As part of our vision to build, create and shape healthier and happier communities, our dedicated team of health and exercise professionals will be on hand to provide advice and support to anyone interested in embarking on a new fitness journey with Better.”