The free Beat the Street active travel competition that has captivated Pendle residents comes to a conclusion next week.

From now until the end of the game on 30th October is the game’s Go Celebrate week where every Beat Box in the game will be giving out double points. At 7pm on the last day, the leaderboards will be taken down and the winners announced shortly after the competition.

Nearly 10,000 people have signed up and have together walked, cycled, wheeled, run and scooted an incredible 60,000 miles so far in the competition.

Currently, Sacred Heart RC Colne Primary School leads the total points leaderboard, with Colne Christ Church CE Primary School in second and Trawden AC in third place. On the average points leaderboard, Huffin’ Puffins are top with Trawden AC in second and Positive Action in third place.

Beat the Street Pendle enters its final week!

Beat the Street Pendle has been commissioned by Pendle Leisure Trust. It is funded by Pendle Leisure Trust, Canal & River Trust, Lancashire and South Cumbria ICB, Pendle West Primary Care Network, Lancashire County Council, Pendle Borough Council, Active Lancashire, Nelson Town Council, Brierfield Town Council, Great Places Housing Group, and the National Lottery via Sport England. It is being delivered by Intelligent Health.

Jonathan Bowdin Marketing Manager, Pendle Leisure Trust, said: “There’s only more week left of the Beat the Street Pendle game! As a community, you've already achieved an impressive number of miles as a community and with an opportunity to earn even more points this week, there is still time to make a surprise leap up the leaderboards - or cement your place at the top!”

The winners will be available at www.beatthestreet.me/pendle and on social media at @BTSPendle