Beat the Street Burnley winners!
Burnley celebrates six weeks of the Beat the Street competition
Beat the Street Burnley has come to an end after six weeks of walking, cycling, running, scooting and wheeling for points!
More than 13,000 people signed up to take part in the game and together clocked up an active travel mileage of 90,038 miles and a points tally which equates to 1,943 trees to be planted in the community.
The competition winners are:
Blue Schools - total points:
- St John the Baptist RC Primary School, a Voluntary Academy
- Stoneyholme Community Primary School
Blue Schools – average points
- St John the Baptist RC Primary School, a Voluntary Academy
- Casterton Primary Academy
Green Schools – total points
- Rosewood Primary School
- Burnley Brunshaw Primary School
Green Schools – average points
- Burnley St Stephen’s CofE VA Primary School
- Rosewood Primary School
Red Schools – total points
- St Mary Magdalene Catholic Primary School, a Voluntary Academy
- Rosegrove Infant School
Red Schools – average points
- St Mary Magdalene Catholic Primary School, a Voluntary Academy
- Rosegrove Infant School
Village, Faith and SEN schools – total points
- Worsthorne Primary School
- St John’s CofE Primary School, Cliviger
Village, Faith and SEN schools – average points
- Worsthorne Primary School
- Holly Grove Primary School
Community and Workplace teams – total points
- Team TAC
- Lancashire Wildlife Trust
Community and Workplace teams – average points
- Team TAC
- Lancashire Wildlife Trust
Small teams – total points
- Crystal B Ind
Charity
- Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale Council for Voluntary Service
Individual leaderboard
- Greenway Becca
Beat the Street Burnley has been brought to you through a local partnership including, Burnley Borough Council, Lancashire County Council, Burnley Leisure and Culture, Canal & River Trust and other partners. It is supported via the National Lottery Community Fund and Sport England. It is being delivered by Intelligent Health.
Lewis Crossley, School Sport Lead, Rosegrove Infant School, said: “We’ve absolutely loved taking part in Beat the Street! It’s been a fantastic way to get our children and families moving, exploring, and having fun together. As a small infant school, we’re especially proud of how well we’ve done on the leaderboards. It’s a real testament to the enthusiasm and commitment of our families and wider school community.”
This year’s Beat the Street initiative has enjoyed an increase in the number of community and workplace teams taking part. This year’s individual winner, Rebecca Witcombe, earned points for Lancashire Wildlife Trust. She said: “I really wanted to challenge myself, to see what I could achieve on Beat the Street this year, at my third attempt so I'm really happy to have come top of the leaderboard. The icing on the cake is the fact that I'm feeling healthier and stronger than I have in years, plus I've met so many lovely people playing the game, on my early morning rides, long evening commutes and weekend rides out in Burnley's beautiful greenspaces. By the end of the game I will have cycled around 2700km and earned 32 trees to plant!”
Alexis Turner, engagement coordinator for Beat the Street Burnley said: “Once again, this is a fabulous effort from everyone – adults and children alike – who signed up and took part. It’s been fantastic to see so much enthusiasm and community spirit shown throughout the Beat the Street challenge and to hear stories from participants about the way the initiative has encouraged healthier lifestyles. We hope that the momentum built during the challenge will inspire residents to continue making walking and cycling a part of their daily lives.”
In celebration of the community’s fantastic efforts, a special Beat the Street Burnley prize giving will take place as part of the HAF Family Fun Day in Thompson Park on Sunday 6th July. This free event is open to all participants and their families, along with representatives from the school teams. There will be an array of fun activities throughout the day, with the official Beat the Street prize-giving ceremony at 12 noon.
As a lasting tribute to their achievements and a way to contribute to their local environment, participants will also be invited to take part in a tree and bulb planting events later in the year. More details will be shared soon, so participants are encouraged to keep an eye on local communications and social media.