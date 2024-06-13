Beacon lit at Clitheroe Castle to mark D-Day 80

By Dominic Collis
Published 13th Jun 2024, 10:12 BST
A beacon was lit outside Clitheroe Castle to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

A bugler sounded the Last Post, as the beacon was lit on the castle’s curtain wall by Ribble Valley Mayor Louise Edge.

There was a small civic gathering attended by the Deputy Lieutenant of Lancashire Catherine Penny MBE DL and about 100 members of the public gathered at the foot of the castle keep to pay their respects.

The D-Day landings of June 6th 1944 was the largest seaborne invasion in history. Along with the associated airborne operations, it marked the beginning of the liberation of France and western Europe.

Left to right are Deputy Lieutenant Mrs Catherine Penny MBE DL, bugler Brian Law of the Longridge Band, Ribble Valley Mayor Louise Edge and her consort Philip Edge at Clitheroe CastleLeft to right are Deputy Lieutenant Mrs Catherine Penny MBE DL, bugler Brian Law of the Longridge Band, Ribble Valley Mayor Louise Edge and her consort Philip Edge at Clitheroe Castle
D-Day 80 saw a series of major commemorations in the UK and France held to honour the brave personnel who risked their lives for freedom and peace, in landings which marked the beginning of the end of the Second World War in Europe against Hitler’s Nazis.

