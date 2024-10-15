Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BC Juniors Dance Academy is back for 2024-25 following the resounding success of last year's classes.

The dynamic dance programme, at Burnley College, is designed to spark creativity and nurture talent, offering children aged three to eleven a chance to explore a wide array of dance styles and opportunities.

BC Juniors Dance Academy is as a vital stepping stone for budding performers, allowing them to immerse them to master new techniques and make new friends with others who share their passion.

Moreover, the BC Juniors Dance Academy also provides a unique platform for parents to connect and share experience, sharing insights, support and more.

Scheduled classes include:

10:00–10:30 am: Mini Movers (ages three-five)

Develop skills and confidence in a fun, exploratory environment

10:30–11:00 am: Street Dance (ages five-eleven)

Groove and move with contemporary street styles

11:00–11:30 am: Gymnastics and Acro Dance (ages five-eleven)

Enhance flexibility and acrobatic skills

11:30–12:00 pm: Ballet (ages five-eleven)

Classical training to refine technique and poise

12:00–12:30 pm: Contemporary Dance (ages five-eleven)

Expressive dance fostering creativity

12:30–1:00 pm: Musical Theatre Tap (ages five-eleven)

Energetic, rhythmical fun for budding performers.

Sammy Allen, Curriculum Manager for Creative Arts and Media at Burnley College, shares her excitement:

"We are delighted to be back for another year, continuing to provide a platform for young talent to flourish.

“BC Juniors Dance Academy is about so much more than teaching dance; it's about inspiring the next generation of performers.

“Our diverse range of styles and professional guidance ensures every child can discover and develop their unique potential."

Spaces are limited and, with such an exciting programme, we encourage early booking to secure your child's place in this vibrant dance community.

The next term starts on Saturday 2 November 2024. For more details and to enrol: https://www.burnley.ac.uk/course/?title=BC-Juniors-Performance-Academy:-Dance-(age-3-11-yrs)&code=A7301