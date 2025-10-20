Barnoldswick’s Repair Café returns for second event

One happy customer

Eco Barnoldswick will hold its second Repair Café on Saturday morning, October 25 at St Andrew’s Methodist Church, Mosley Street, from 9.30am.

Anyone is invited to bring along anything from clocks and clothing to tools, furniture and home electrical items for experts and enthusiasts to try to repair.

The event, which follows on from the successful launch of the initiative last month, is aimed at helping tackle the throwaway culture by restoring items that might otherwise be thrown away and end up in landfill.

Entry is free and refreshments are also available.