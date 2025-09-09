Barefoot walker raises hundreds for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Burnley Hospital

Ian Chapman, from Padiham, donated over £300 to East Lancashire Hospital’s NHS Trust’s hospital charity ELHT&Me for services at Burnley’s NICU.

Ian, who walks in bare feet, completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks on July 26.

The gruelling 24 miles challenge includes a trek over Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough.

Ian said: “The weather conditions were great for fell walking, with a nice breeze and plenty of sunshine breaking through.

Ian presenting the cheque to ELHT&Me

“But unfortunately, I had underestimated the severe terrain so in some parts it was impossible to walk in bare foot, so I regrettably had to pop my trainers on – but I took them off the minute it was safe to do!”

Ian, who has been fundraising for over 10 years, ditched his walking boots to walk barefoot in November 2023 and has done bare foot walks for numerous charities, hospices and organisations across the region and beyond – and this year he chose ELHT&Me.

He said: “When my feet were battered and bruised, and every bone of my body ached, I was spurred on to continue as I knew how important the fundraising was.

“I know families who have had premature babies cared for by the incredible team in NICU and others who sadly have had devastating losses to bear.

Ian at the top of Ingleborough

“This was my way to raise awareness and show support for a critical and key local service. Thanks to everyone who has supported me.”

In total, Ian raised £396.89 for ELHT&Me.

To prepare for the challenge Ian pounded picturesque Pendle Hill and the pavements of Padiham with his trusty four-legged companion Brook. Although he makes sure safety comes first, Ian does not advise other people to walk in barefoot. He always takes plenty of water and a first aid kit to mend any cuts or bruises to his feet.

Head of Charity Denise Barrett-Wilson said: “We are extremely grateful to Ian for putting himself through this challenge and choosing ELHT&Me to donate funds too.

“We couldn’t go above and beyond for our hospitals without peoples’ support and donations, so however big or small, it all really does make a big difference so thank you.”

If you would like to know about more ways to get involved and fundraise for ELHT&Me visit www.elhtandme.co.uk