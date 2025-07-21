Ballet Education at Burnley College – 'Elite' training for the next generation

In partnership with Mentors in Ballet Education (MIBE) | led by Lynsey Kidd & Simon Kidd

We are proud to introduce Ballet Education at Burnley College, the official provider of ballet training for students at the college. This exciting partnership offers an exclusive opportunity to pursue world-class ballet education alongside academic studies — right here in East Lancashire.

MIBE (formerly Moorland International Ballet), one of the UK’s most prestigious ballet institutions, is now based at Burnley College, bringing elite-level dance training to a new generation of performers.

Why Choose Ballet Education at Burnley College?

Expert Leadership : Led by former Royal Ballet and Northern Ballet professionals Lynsey Kidd and Simon Kidd , our directors bring decades of international performance and coaching experience to the studio.

Sammy Allen, curriculum manager, dance, performing arts & music at Burnley College, said: “MIBE has a reputation that extends across the globe. Performers travel from as far as North America, the Middle East, and Europe to study under the guidance of Lynsey and Simon Kidd. Their passion, experience, and results are unmatched — and to now be offering that level of training at Burnley College is extraordinary.

"This isn’t just a dance programme — it’s a gateway to the professional world, and a major boost for the entire performing arts industry here in East Lancashire.”

Whether you're beginning your journey or preparing for a professional future, Ballet Education at Burnley College offers the care, creativity and rigor needed to take your dancing to the highest level.

Secure Your Place Today – Start This September

Train with the best. Dance beyond limits.

Contact Burnley College now to enrol in this Elite ballet programme.