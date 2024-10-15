Bailey's Formula 1 chase
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College Year 8 pupil Bailey Collinge is hoping to follow in the footsteps of his idol Lewis Hamilton and make it big in Formula 1.
Bailey is currently racing go-karts, competing all over the UK in the Daniel Ricciardo Series for 12-16 year-olds.
He said: “I got into it trying NASCAR in Florida and, when I came home, I went to the Three Sisters in Wigan and got all my go-kart licenses.
“I love cars and, when I am 13, may step up to the Ford Fiesta Series.“It is an expensive hobby so I am hoping to get some sponsorship.”