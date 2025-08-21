Aspiring paramedic excels in GCSEs, ready for higher education

Muqadas Azmat, a dedicated student at Nelson and Colne College, is now on her way to her dream career as a paramedic after securing an impressive set of results – a 6 in Biology, a 6 in Maths and a 5 in English.

Maths had been the subject she struggled with most but thanks to the college’s help and her hard work, Mudaqas achieved beyond her expectations. She is now progressing to an Access to Higher Education course at Accrington and Rossendale College before going on to university to study Paramedic Science.

She said: “I’ve always wanted to be a paramedic to help people and to have a practical job where I can really make a difference.”

When asked about her time at college, Mudaqas said: “The teachers have been amazing and feel like a family. I’ll really miss college”.

Mudaqas’ results are reflective of the wider success at Nelson and Colne College Group, where this year students achieved a 99% pass rate for English and Maths resits.