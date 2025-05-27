Apprentices Celebrate Exceptional Performance at Prestigious Skills Competition

Staff and learners at Burnley College are celebrating after two amazing Themis Apprentices made it to the finals of the prestigious BTX Learner of the Year competition.

Holly Hall and Hayden Conroy, both completing Apprenticeship in Painting and Decorating, stepped on to the podium in joint third place.

BTX is a leading education platform which supports learners and tutors in multiple industries from construction and engineering to hairdressing.

Holly, 17, from Burnley, is employed by Willowbank HFE and Hayden, 19, from Colne, by Conroy & Son.

Holly and Hayden (Centre L / R)

Zoe Tanner, Managing Director at BTX, commented:

“The inaugural BTX Painting and Decorating Learner of the Year final has been a remarkable showcase of hands-on expertise and creative precision within the trade.

“Each finalist demonstrated outstanding skill, attention to detail, and professionalism while working under realistic, time-pressured conditions.

“The standard of work sets a high benchmark for future competitions and reflects the exciting future of the painting and decorating industry!”

David Lord, Head of Construction at Burnley College, added:

“Huge congratulations to both Holly and Hayden on their success in this national competition. They show the true character of a Themis Apprentice – determination, ambition and the drive to be the very best.

“At Themis we encourage and support our Apprentices to enter these prestigious regional, national and international trade competitions to test their skills against the best of the best and demonstrate their amazing skills.”

