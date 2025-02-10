Applications now open for Burnley’s first Extra Care scheme

Applications are now open for Dovestone Gardens on Briercliffe Road, with the first new residents expected to move in this Spring.

Calico Homes is also asking for those people with higher levels of support needs to make sure they apply, so they don’t miss out on one of the 93 rental apartments available.

Dovestone Gardens is an extra care housing scheme for people aged 55 and over with varying care needs. Applications are open to people from communities from Burnley and Pendle who want to keep their independence and privacy, whilst receiving additional care.

Laura Hodgkinson, Housing with Care Manager for Dovestone Gardens, said: “We’re really pleased with the engagement we’ve had from the community throughout the development of Dovestone Gardens and that everyone has recognised how much the local area needs more quality homes for people from all backgrounds who have extra support needs.

Dovestone Gardens on Briercliffe Road.

“We’ve had a lot of interest already and are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may be in need of care visits at least once a day, which may include things like personal care and medication management.

“Our customers and the community have helped us design these apartments so that they will provide the best quality of life, and we want to make sure we cater for all levels of need so that Dovestone Gardens is a success.”

Details of how to apply can be found at calicohomes.org.uk/dovestone-gardens along with information on how applications are assessed. Enquiries can also be made by calling in to Calico’s office on Croft Street or by calling 01282 503 302.

Applicants need to be over 55 and demonstrate that they have a housing need, a care need, eligibility for housing in the UK, and a local connection to Burnley or Pendle.