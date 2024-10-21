Apple Day event at Chai Centre this Wednesday
LWT have been working with Community Roots at The Chai Centre since summer 2023 to create growing spaces and improve biodiversity in the grounds. This event is being run as one of their Seasonal Celebrations to share stories and food with all!
Anyone with spare apples that they don't know what to do with is welcome to bring them down. 11am - 2pm.
Community Engagement Manager Rebecca Witcombe said "We are excited to host our first Apple Day event in the garden we've been working on with the community. We are looking forward to sharing our space, enjoying some lovely autumnal food, drink and crafts and the wellbeing boost that being out in nature causes".
Work at the Chai Centre has been funded by NHS Charities Together, The Arts Council and Lancashire Environmental Fund.