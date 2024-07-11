Andrea has fundraising for Rosemere all wrapped up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barrowford gift shop owner Andrea Pinder has fundraising for Rosemere Cancer Foundation all wrapped up after donating £1,000 to the charity for the second successive year.

Andrea raised the donation by offering her customers at Presentations Cards & Gifts Ltd a free gift wrapping service on their purchases. In return, they had the option of making a donation to Rosemere.

Andrea, who was named “Best Gift Retailer of the Year” in 2022 for the North of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland region, said: “No gift leaves here unwrapped unless the customer wishes to wrap it themselves. I buy all the paper and ribbons and do the wrapping. Customers have the option of making a donation for the service if they wish and I am very grateful to all those who did.”

As well as the donation to Rosemere, Andrea was also able to give £250 to Pendleside Hospice from the same gift wrapping pot. Sue Swire, fundraising manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Gift wrapping is a real skill that a lot of us struggle with.

Andrea with her gift wrapping service donation to Rosemere Cancer Foundation

“Obviously, it is something Andrea is very good at judging by her impressed customers’ donations! We are very grateful to Andrea for going this extra mile for us. We are also very grateful to her customers for essentially gifting to us when buying gifts for their loved ones.”

Keen cyclist Andrea is a longstanding Rosemere Cancer Foundation supporter and no stranger to using her hobby to help her raise further funds for the charity. She has undertaken grueling sponsored cycle challenges in India and Cuba to raise funds as well as tackled peaks and troughs closer to home as a participant in the Ribble Valley Ride.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is Lancashire and South Cumbria’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including those at Burnley General Teaching and the Royal Blackburn Hospitals.

The charity funds items beyond NHS means such as cutting edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services to make patients’ cancer treatment more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information and to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk